State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,206 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,036.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $100,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,327.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,995 shares of company stock valued at $18,246,578. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

