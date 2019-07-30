State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.44 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Target were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Target by 62.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.51. 1,790,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.50. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. Target’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

