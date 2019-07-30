State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Celgene were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Celgene by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 0.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 103.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 26.0% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 373,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 77,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 33.4% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

CELG traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 173,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,123. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $98.97.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

