State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,758 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. 1,459,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,319. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.31.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

In other AFLAC news, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,878,478.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,068. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

