State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,219 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 179.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on Domtar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $1,764,163.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,487,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,907 shares of company stock worth $11,851,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

