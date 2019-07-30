State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,412,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,446,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

