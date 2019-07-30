Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $90.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.53.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

