Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 164,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 157,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 120,626 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $97.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.