Spok (SPOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.
SPOK traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,389. Spok has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.
