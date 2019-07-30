Spok (SPOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

SPOK traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,389. Spok has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $1,035,555.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

