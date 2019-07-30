Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Short Interest Down 10.4% in July

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 494,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE SMTA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 217,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,554. Spirit MTA REIT has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit MTA REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,190,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96,799 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 625,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,299,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Spirit MTA REIT Company Profile

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

