Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $904.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $34,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 421.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 901,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 728,431 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after buying an additional 440,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 100.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 359,285 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after buying an additional 293,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $15,065,000.

SAVE opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.