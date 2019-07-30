Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.55. Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $8.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,944,000 after purchasing an additional 255,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after purchasing an additional 158,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 827,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 122,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. 1,381,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.