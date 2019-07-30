Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.55. Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $8.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,944,000 after purchasing an additional 255,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after purchasing an additional 158,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 827,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 122,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. 1,381,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

