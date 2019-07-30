Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 530,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.83. Spire has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. Spire had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.

In other Spire news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Spire by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Spire by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

