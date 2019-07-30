Spinnaker Trust Raises Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,368. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.54. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30. The company has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

