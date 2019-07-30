SpeedCash (SCS) Trading 53.2% Lower This Week

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, SpeedCash has traded 53.2% lower against the US dollar. One SpeedCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $9,068.00 and $282.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Profile

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

