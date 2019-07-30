SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 2.5% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Professional Planning owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,380. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $73.23 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.62.

