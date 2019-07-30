SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research set a $118.00 target price on SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

SP Plus stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. 6,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.85 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 122,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 99.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in SP Plus by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 172,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

