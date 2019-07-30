Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.86

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 460698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

