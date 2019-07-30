Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stake Lifted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,219 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up about 2.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,620.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 185.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,080 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,137 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. 118,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,196. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

