Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $37.16. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 1,019 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.