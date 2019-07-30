Sonora Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in VF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.21. 505,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,513. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

