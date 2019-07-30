Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $877.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

