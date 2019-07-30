Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$80.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $80.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

