SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $370.02 and last traded at $376.45, 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.46.

SMC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.