SM Energy (SM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.25 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 61,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,138. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.17 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $33.76.

In other news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 106,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,030.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $225,070 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

