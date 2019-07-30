Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Insider Shelly Radue Ibach Sells 40,000 Shares

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. 869,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,845. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1,761.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price target on FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded WCF Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

