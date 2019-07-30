SkyWest (SKYW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Town Sports International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 32,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $2,011,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,917,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 7,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $437,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,389 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.