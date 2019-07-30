SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

SJW opened at $64.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

