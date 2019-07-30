Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.18. 160,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $128.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

