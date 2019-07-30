Simon Property Group (SPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) will release its Q2 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SPG opened at $159.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.54. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $155.04 and a one year high of $191.49.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

