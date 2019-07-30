Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,522. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

