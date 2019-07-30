Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.63 per share, with a total value of $26,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague bought 7,106 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $194,775.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,850.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,106 shares of company stock valued at $604,025 in the last 90 days. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

