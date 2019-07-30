SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex and C-CEX. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $121,667.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,471.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.79 or 0.02194823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00947246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.03237953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00820720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00062024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00701230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00194680 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,739,532 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

