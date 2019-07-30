SI-Bone (SIBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SI-Bone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,270. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $476.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91.

In related news, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $103,111.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $28,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,909 shares of company stock worth $1,896,906. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.