ShowHand (HAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,451.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and YoBit. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $30,451.00 and $17,978.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00282118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.01533644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00118731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000611 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

