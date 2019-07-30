Short Interest in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Declines By 11.8%

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,621,900 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 2,971,300 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 29,845,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 109,168 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. 127,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,668. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

