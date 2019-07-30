Short Interest in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Drops By 9.8%

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,300 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 1,231,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $609,661.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $758,286.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,742. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 48.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 23.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,294. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.68.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.16 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

