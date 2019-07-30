Short Interest in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Declines By 9.8%

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,900 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 715,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLOW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,207. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPX Flow by 2.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in SPX Flow by 118.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in SPX Flow by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SPX Flow by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPX Flow by 7.3% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.