Short Interest in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Increases By 5.4%

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,633,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 5,347,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SolarWinds stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 256,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,856. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

In other news, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,130,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $37,108,693.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 19,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $363,427.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,690,902 shares of company stock valued at $46,953,909. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,590.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

