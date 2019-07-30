Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Declines By 5.7%

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of QBAK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qualstar has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Qualstar had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

In other Qualstar news, CEO Steven N. Bronson purchased 13,187 shares of Qualstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $61,847.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,553.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven N. Bronson purchased 9,451 shares of Qualstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $55,949.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,532.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 77,078 shares of company stock worth $409,805. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualstar stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of Qualstar worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

