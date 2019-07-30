Short Interest in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Rises By 6.0%

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,153,700 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 15,244,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $167,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $492,553 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,495,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,483. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.83 million. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

