Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Drops By 14.0%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,980,500 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 18,586,500 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $66,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $90,000.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 360,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,386. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.