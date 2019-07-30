Short Interest in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Declines By 6.2%

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PMBC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 17.07%.

In other news, Director John Md Thomas sold 21,641 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $170,747.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,156.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 549.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.