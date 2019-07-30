Short Interest in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) Declines By 16.5%

NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,052,700 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 7,247,500 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Mulieri sold 31,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $61,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NII by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 49,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NII by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NII in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NII in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NII by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIHD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. 561,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,791. NII has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

