Short Interest in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Drops By 12.3%

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 339,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NEXA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.60. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $6,532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nexa Resources by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nexa Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in Nexa Resources by 44.0% during the first quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 155,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nexa Resources by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

