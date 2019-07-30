Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Increases By 6.5%

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 245,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Navigator stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 69,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $581.65 million, a P/E ratio of -208.80 and a beta of 1.06. Navigator has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on TrovaGene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 168,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 7.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 210,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

