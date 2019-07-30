Short Interest in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Grows By 5.8%

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 59,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a market cap of $303.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.27. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $99.80.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 21.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

