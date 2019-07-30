Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Grows By 8.4%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,773,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 4,401,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $107,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in McKesson by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,813,000 after purchasing an additional 214,284 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in McKesson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,137. McKesson has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

