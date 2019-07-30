Short Interest in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expands By 7.7%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,367,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 11,479,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. 729,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.40. MasTec has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $53.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. MasTec’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 137.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

