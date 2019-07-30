Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Decreases By 13.3%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 466,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, SVP Christopher J. Noyes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $258,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balan Nair acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $249,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,010 in the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after buying an additional 217,627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 313,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 45,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LILA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
